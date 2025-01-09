CM meets new RG Commanding Officer

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, welcomed the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto to No.6 Convent Place for a courtesy visit, after he took up the role in December.

Mr Picardo reiterated the Government’s unwavering and lasting commitment to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and wished Lt Col Pitto every success in his efforts to boost recruitment and enhance the Regiment’s operational experience, said a statement from No.6.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Lieutenant Colonel Pitto to No 6 Convent Place today to congratulate him on his new role,” said Mr Picardo.

“The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is immensely important to Gibraltar and to the UK’s wider international military interests, and is a source of pride for all Gibraltarians, all the more so with a Gibraltarian Commanding Officer at the helm.”