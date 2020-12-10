CM on talks for Gib Brexit deal: ‘We refuse to give up.’
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament on Thursday that Gibraltar continued to negotiate a future relationship with the European Union and that he believed agreement was still possible, adding: “We refuse to give up.” Mr Picardo said Gibraltar, the UK and Spain were working toward a deal that sought as a key aim to protect...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here