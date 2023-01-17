CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo set out in stark terms the implications of Brexit for British passport holders crossing the border into Spain, making clear leaving the EU meant they were no longer entitled as of right to cross into the Schengen area. He made the statement recently in Parliament in response to GSD questions on...
