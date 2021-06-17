Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

CM to address Club Siglo XXI in Madrid

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2021

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will be addressing the prestigious Club Siglo XXI in Madrid on June 28 at the invitation of its directors. 

 

The event is expected to be attended by a cross-section of political and business personalities in Madrid, with the media also invited. 

 

The Chief Minister’s address will deal with Gibraltar’s current situation in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the post-Brexit negotiations. 

 

He will be introduced by the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Eliott. 

 

The Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on the evening of June 29.

