Thu 14th Dec, 2023

CM to be interviewed on ‘Hoy Por Hoy’

Archive image of Chief Minister Fabian Picardo

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2023

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will take part in Cadena Ser’s ‘Hoy Por Hoy’ current affairs programme on radio on Friday.

Mr Picardo will be interviewed live by the programme’s host, Angels Barceló, and a number of guest commentators will also participate.

The programme will be broadcast live from Gibraltar and will feature areas of interest including Gorham’s Cave and the Neanderthals, the World War II tunnels together with art, literature and the growing interest in getting married on the Rock.

The latest official audience ratings gives ‘Hoy Por Hoy’ 3.34m daily listeners.

It will be broadcast on Friday as from 8am and the Chief Minister’s interview will start at 8:30am.

