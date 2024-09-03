Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

CM to meet Foreign Secretary in London on Wednesday

By Brian Reyes
3rd September 2024

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia flew to London on Tuesday to meet with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

This will be the first face-to-face formal contact with the new UK Government since the general election, although the Chief Minister has already spoken to Mr Lammy by telephone.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

On Monday, El Pais reported that Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will also meet Mr Lammy in London in the coming days, as treaty negotiators try to get the deal over the line ahead of changes due to come into force in November to automate EU immigration procedures, including at the Rock’s border with Spain.

If the discussions are fruitful, they could potentially clear the way for another top-level summit in Brussels.

There were two high-level summits in Brussels before the summer that brought together the then UK Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, Mr Albares, the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, but both meetings failed to seal the agreement.

A number of thorny issues remain unresolved, including the practical arrangements of how Schengen controls would be carried out in Gibraltar should an agreement be reached.

The Attorney General, Michael Llamas, was already in London and will also join the meeting with Mr Lammy today.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia return to Gibraltar on Thursday.

Most Read

Brexit

Albares to discuss Gib treaty negotiation with Lammy - report

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Local News

Distressed dolphin tangled in fishing line rescued in the Bay

Sun 1st Sep, 2024

Local News

Azopardi hopes for treaty, urges action on economic disparities: 'Many Gibraltars now exist'

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Stylos to put on emotive show for Cancer Relief Centre

Tue 3rd Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares to discuss Gib treaty negotiation with Lammy - report

2nd September 2024

Brexit
Starmer continues push for closer EU ties in meeting with Macron

29th August 2024

Brexit
Starmer: hopes for reset with EU do not mean ‘reversing Brexit’

28th August 2024

Brexit
Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

24th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024