CM to meet Podemos head in Andalucia

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2020

The head of Podemos in Andalucia, Teresa Rodriguez, will meet with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Friday to discuss Brexit and its impact on Gibraltar and the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar.

The meeting will be held in Gibraltar and will also be attended by other Podemos MPs from the Andalusian parliament.

Podemos has been critical of the Brexit mitigation measures put in place by the regional Andalusian government, which is run by the PP and Ciudadanos.

“The 112 measures announced by [the PP’s Juanma} Moreno are just smoke,” said Pablo Perez Ganfornina, the party’s spokesman.

The Junta de Andalucia has estimated potential losses of up to 1.2 billion euros to the regional economy as a result of Brexit but Podemos said it had earmarked just four million euros to help mitigate any negative impact on the Campo.

He said the meeting with the Chief Minister would help the Andalusian branch of the party to better understand in detail the impact of Brexit on Gibraltar and the Campo.

