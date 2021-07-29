Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CM to propose Medallion of Honour for Bhatti

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2021

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Wednesday he would move a motion in the Gibraltar Parliament to bestow the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour on Dr Sohail Bhatti, the Director of Public Health, for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The motion seeks to recognise Dr Bhatti’s “extraordinary contribution” over the past 18 months.

The announcement came a day after news that Dr Bhatti will leave the post of Director of Public Health at the end of this week after his contract was not renewed.

The Gibraltar Government said the decision not to renew his contract was part of a plan to ‘localise’ the role.

The Chief Minister told Parliament this week that the government had identified the next Director of Public Health, although it has not yet named the person publicly.

In the interim period, Dr Natalie Wright, a Public Health England consultant who has worked alongside Dr Bhatti since early last year, will cover the post.

Dr Bhatti led Gibraltar through the pandemic as Director of Public Health, advising on key decisions such as restrictions, lockdowns and public health measures such as masks.

The text of the motion states: “This House bestows the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour on Sohail Bhatti for his extraordinary contribution to the health and well-being of the People of Gibraltar in his role as Director of Public Health during the Covid Pandemic.”

Reacting to the news, Dr Bhatti tweeted: “Humbled & honoured by this nomination. I am but a sum of all the hard work carried out by clinical staff, CTB, support services such as the lab, swabbers, IC, PH, catering, domestics. And, the immense hard work of essential workers. And, the great people of Gib. And our leaders.”

Most Read

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Three Colombian migrants heading to US end up in Gibraltar by mistake

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Local News

‘Letting go of cars’ comes hard in Gib, Balban says

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Local News

Rise in cases requires careful management as Gib edges back to normality, Bhatti says

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Businesses set to vote on Main Street initiative

29th July 2021

Local News
Police arrest rowdy passenger on Bristol flight

29th July 2021

Local News
Police seize speedboat and vehicle after tip-off

29th July 2021

Local News
Rise in cases requires careful management as Gib edges back to normality, Bhatti says

29th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021