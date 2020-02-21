Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

CM updates Parliament on airport tunnel

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
21st February 2020

The runway tunnel project is expected to be completed during the course of this year, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo restated yesterday, as he underscored the importance of standard and quality over rushing the works through.
Mr Picardo was speaking as part of a question and answer session in Parliament yesterday, having been pushed for a completion date by the GSD Opposition.
“It is not possible to provide a definitive date for the completion of the tunnel,” Mr Picardo said although he highlighted comments he had previously made in which he indicated the project would be completed by the end of the year.
“Progress on the runway tunnel project has however been steady with the civil works being well advanced and nearing completion.”
“The next stage involving mechanical and electrical installations is expected to commence within the next few months once the design packages are completed.”
He added that the delay is not of any making of the Government.
He said: “The Government has been in litigation since we were elected… we are pursuing through the Government’s advisors and professional consultants that the work to the tunnel is done to the required standard.”
At the ceremonial opening of Parliament in November of last year, the then Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis said the Government would negotiate with the Ministry of Defence to keep the runway open for pedestrians at least at peak times.

