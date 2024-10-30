Coach bursts into flames in La Linea, no injuries reported

This is the dramatic moment that a coach carrying tourists burst into flames on Wednesday morning in La Linea.

The driver and passengers had managed to exit the vehicle before it caught fire and no one was hurt in the incident, the causes of which were not immediately clear.

The incident occurred on the Avenida Principe de Asturias, the main road leading to the border.

Spanish police diverted traffic away from the area while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Photos of the aftermath released by the Consorcio de Bomberos, the Campo fire service, showed the how the entire vehicle was scorched by the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way but it appears to have started in the vehicle's engine.