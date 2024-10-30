Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Coach bursts into flames in La Linea, no injuries reported

Photo by Begoña Curiel

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2024

This is the dramatic moment that a coach carrying tourists burst into flames on Wednesday morning in La Linea.

The driver and passengers had managed to exit the vehicle before it caught fire and no one was hurt in the incident, the causes of which were not immediately clear.

The incident occurred on the Avenida Principe de Asturias, the main road leading to the border.

Spanish police diverted traffic away from the area while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Photos of the aftermath released by the Consorcio de Bomberos, the Campo fire service, showed the how the entire vehicle was scorched by the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way but it appears to have started in the vehicle's engine.

Most Read

Local News

Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

RGP disbands drug squad due to ‘resourcing issues’

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Local News

New DNA study reveals strong genetic link between French and Gibraltar Neanderthals, spotlighted in ARTE documentary

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Sustainable public housing project proposed for Road to the Lines

Wed 30th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Starmer: Commonwealth should focus on ‘here and now’, not on slavery reparations

23rd October 2024

UK/Spain News
La Linea gears up to make itself heard in Friday’s Brexit demo

21st October 2024

UK/Spain News
Starmer: Gibraltar and Falkland Islands 'are British and will remain British'

9th October 2024

UK/Spain News
Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch to face off in final Tory leadership vote

9th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024