Fri 27th Aug, 2021

Coaching sessions aim to develop future generation of chess players

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
27th August 2021

The Gibraltar Chess Association has organised chess coaching sessions for youngsters at the John Mackintosh Hall, with an aim to develop and nurture Gibraltar’s future chess players.  President of the Gibraltar Chess Association, Sharon Whatley, has been leading the sessions alongside top chess player Stephen Whatley. The sessions have returned to face to face as...

