Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Coastal fort built during Napoleonic Wars to be repaired

Steve Daniels

By Press Association
16th July 2020

By Sam Russell, PA

A coastal fort built during the Napoleonic Wars is to be repaired to preserve it for future generations.

Martello Tower E, completed in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex in 1812, was constructed as part of a chain of 103 small coastal artillery forts to defend England from the threat of a French invasion.

Many of the forts have been lost to coastal erosion or demolished, with just 47 remaining, according to a survey, Historic England said.

Historic England has awarded a grant of £118,000 towards the repair of Martello Tower E, a Grade II-listed and scheduled monument, which has a leaking roof and an unstable and damp interior.

It was built behind a forward position battery, guard house and magazine which have long since disappeared.

According to a contemporary report, Martello Tower E was built to command “the landing place at Clacton Wash and the great road leading from it into the country”.

Its 33ft (10m) tall tower has walls up to 13ft (4m) thick, which are sloped inwards to resist cannon fire.

The open top floor carried three guns set on swivelling carriages, and the middle floor formed living quarters for about 25 men.

It was armed and provisioned but was never manned.

The War Office sold Martello Tower E to the West Clacton Estate in 1904, and by 1935 it lay within a Butlins holiday camp, which closed in the early 1980s.

Its roof was used to mount a cistern supplying water to the chalets at the holiday camp, which has since been replaced by housing developments.

Tony Calladine, regional director at Historic England in the East of England, said repair work is “urgently needed”, adding that the tower is a “striking visual reminder of Britain’s defence against the threat of invasion during the 19th century”.

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Wild animals banned from travelling circuses in Wales

16th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Poor work-life balance increases risk of ill health, UK study suggests

16th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 UK jobs since March

16th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Blood iron levels could be key to slowing ageing, study suggests

16th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020