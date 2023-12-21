Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Cold and flu care advice

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2023

In light of the prevalent cold and flu season, the GHA has provided advice regarding essential measures to ensure everyone's well-being.

Emergency Department for Emergencies
Our Emergency Department (ED), also called Accident and Emergency department, is designed for emergencies. With the current increase in cold and flu cases, the GHA encourages the general public to consider alternative options for non-emergency situations.

Common cold and flu symptoms which can include high fever, nausea, tight chest and coughing can often be effectively managed with over-the-counter medications like Paracetamol and Ibuprofen, along with plenty of fluids. The GHA recommend seeking assistance at community pharmacies or scheduling a GP appointment for non-emergency cases.

The red flags to look out for include severe breathlessness, new onset of confusion or delirium and persistence or worsening of initial symptoms beyond 72 hours.

ED Triage Process for Cold and Flu
If it is necessary to visit the ED with cold and flu symptoms, be aware that A&E Triage Nurses may, in some cases, recommend treatment at home. There may be a need to send you home with self-care advice, ensuring you receive the necessary care while allowing ED to focus on emergencies.

Guidance for children
Caring for a sick child it is not an easy situation. Reassuringly, the most common illnesses in children, including respiratory issues, diarrhoea, vomiting, and high-grade fever, are self-limiting and can be initially managed with simple measures such as hydration.

Paracetamol and Ibuprofen can be taken together or individually with a staggered approach.

Paracetamol can be given up to four times a day, Ibuprofen can be administered up to three times a day – please check the medication for guidance on dosage. For information on managing common childhood illnesses, please visit https://www.gha.gi/public-health/childrens-health/childhood-conditions/

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: ‘The health and the well-being of our community are our top priorities. Please help us keep the Emergency Department reserved for emergencies during this critical time. Should you require any advice please do call 111 who will be able to guide and support you. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.’

