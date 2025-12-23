College gets into the festive spirit

Gibraltar College held its first Christmas Concert in many years as part of its end of term celebrations.

Showcasing the musical and theatrical talents of students at the College, the concert was performed to students, staff and members of the general public in the morning, with a second performance that afternoon for students from St Joseph's Upper Primary school.

“With many highlights and moments, no doubt the concert will be spoken about for a long time,” said College teacher Julian Felice.

“Huge congratulations to all the students involved, both on and off stage.”