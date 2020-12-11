College students awarded counselling qualifications
A group of 29 Gibraltar College students were awarded counselling qualifications yesterday after successfully completing the year-long course. Students taking part in the Gibraltar College-run CPCAB Level Two Counselling Qualification received their certificates yesterday after successfully completing the year long course. Speaking at the presentation, course teacher Mark Montovio highlighted the importance of mental wellbeing...
