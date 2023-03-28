Comedian Jason Manford to return for Gibraltar show

Comedian Jason Manford will return to Gibraltar this November with a new show at the St Michael’s Cave.

Mr Manford will return to Gibraltar for two shows on November 10 for the first time since he last visited in 2019.

“It’s been a busy few years since Jason’s last smash-hit stand-up show, Jason’s latest comic offering that is guaranteed to have audiences in stitches - it’s not to be missed,” said show promoters.

Mr Manford has just finished a 280 date tour of the UK and Ireland, he's currently on the ITV prime time show Starstruck and will join the cast of the Wizard of Oz in the London Palladium later this year.

“After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class I’m excited to be back on the road with my new stand-up show,” Mr Manford said.

“In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle.”

Tickets are priced at £35 and will be on sale online as from March 30 at 11am on buytickets.gi