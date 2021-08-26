Commendations presented to all RGP officers and support staff

The Commissioner of Police and his Command Team have commended every RGP officer and civilian support staff for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each person received their personal Commendation Certificate as they arrived for work.

In a signed letter which accompanies the certificate, the Commissioner thanked his staff for everything they have done in policing Gibraltar and keeping people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These past 18 months have seen extraordinary efforts by you, other police officers and support staff and we are all extremely proud of the way you have performed your duties,” the letter stated.

“We recognise that everyone’s experience has been different but it has been the collective efforts of everyone working for the Royal Gibraltar Police that have allowed us to be as successful as we have been.”

It also noted that Commissioner had great pride and honour in presenting them with the commendation.

“On behalf of the command for your hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic that, sadly, saw so many Gibraltarians lose their lives.”

A copy of the commendation has been placed on each individual’s personal file.