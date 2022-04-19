Commission confirms treaty talks continue
• Govt raises border checks with Spain and UK, but warns of ‘legal reality’ for British citizens post-Brexit By Brian Reyes and Maria Jesus Corrales Negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc will continue in the coming weeks, the European Commission confirmed on Tuesday. Negotiators had hoped to seal an...
