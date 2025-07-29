Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
28th July 2025

The EU’s new automated border control system will begin its phased rollout from October, but the decision on whether it will be implemented at the Gibraltar border will rest with Spanish authorities, the European Commission has confirmed. The Commission said member states would have six months to progressively implement the new system, and that Spain...

