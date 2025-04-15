Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, received a farewell at New Mole House on Monday, April 14, marking the end of a 37-year career with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Officers, civilian staff and family members gathered in the courtyard of the RGP Headquarters for the send-off, which included a traditional guard of honour formed by a number of officers, including Mr Ullger’s sister.

Mr Ullger joined the Royal Gibraltar Police on June 20, 1988, at the age of 18. Over the course of his career, he served in various departments including Response Teams, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Marine Section, Drug Squad, Special Branch, Community Policing, and as Head of Special Branch and Divisional Commander for Operations.

Marking his retirement, Mr Ullger said: “I will miss the workforce dearly and the wider RGP family.”

“It’s been an absolute privilege to have served the force for the past 37 years and I am indebted to the officers and staff for their commitment and contributions that have made the organisation what it is today.”

“I am sure that the RGP will continue to evolve over the next few years in providing an excellent service to Gibraltar.”

Mr Ullger, who holds a Master’s degree in Police Leadership and Management from the University of Leicester, will now take on a new role as a Subject Matter Expert in Overseas Territories Policing.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police said: “We wish Mr Ullger all the best in his new role – he will be missed by his colleagues.”