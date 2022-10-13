Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Commodore holds honours and awards ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2022

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, presented staff members with a variety of awards in a recent ceremony held in the Tower Courtyard.

Friends, family and work colleagues gathered for the special event which saw workers from both civilian and military posts recognised for their exceptional work and long service.

“One thing that is really important is to make sure that we recognise a great service, and I am delighted to see you all here today,” Commodore Tom Guy said.

Angela Streeting, Chris Norton and Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Phil Marsh received Commander British Forces Commendations for their commitment and outstanding work ethic for British Forces Gibraltar.

Henry Zapata, Kristel Gonzalez, Maria Quiros and Rabia El Habali all received Locally Employed Civilian Long Service Awards celebrating their 15 years of service within British Forces Gibraltar.

Both Petty Officer Daniel Sweeney and CPO Rowe were awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for their recognition of good conduct over a 15 year period.

CPO Rowe was also awarded his 1st clasp. Flight Lieutenant Duce was awarded the Joint Commander’s Commendation for an outstanding period of dedication, imagination, problem-solving and sheer grit during Op Pitting.

Leading Diver Ian Hutchinson was awarded a Special Award for administering immediate and effective first aid on an individual who collapsed and was unconscious in a local restaurant.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish holiday sees frontier queues increase

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain to tighten border checks for children and youngsters

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Local News

Jamie Trinidad appointed King’s Counsel

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Young artists exhibit paintings in John Mac Hall

13th October 2022

Features
Chief Minister holds reception following Operation London Bridge

13th October 2022

Features
EV Foundation raises £1,000

12th October 2022

Features
Royal funerals run in Dave’s family

12th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022