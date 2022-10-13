Commodore holds honours and awards ceremony

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, presented staff members with a variety of awards in a recent ceremony held in the Tower Courtyard.

Friends, family and work colleagues gathered for the special event which saw workers from both civilian and military posts recognised for their exceptional work and long service.

“One thing that is really important is to make sure that we recognise a great service, and I am delighted to see you all here today,” Commodore Tom Guy said.

Angela Streeting, Chris Norton and Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Phil Marsh received Commander British Forces Commendations for their commitment and outstanding work ethic for British Forces Gibraltar.

Henry Zapata, Kristel Gonzalez, Maria Quiros and Rabia El Habali all received Locally Employed Civilian Long Service Awards celebrating their 15 years of service within British Forces Gibraltar.

Both Petty Officer Daniel Sweeney and CPO Rowe were awarded the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for their recognition of good conduct over a 15 year period.

CPO Rowe was also awarded his 1st clasp. Flight Lieutenant Duce was awarded the Joint Commander’s Commendation for an outstanding period of dedication, imagination, problem-solving and sheer grit during Op Pitting.

Leading Diver Ian Hutchinson was awarded a Special Award for administering immediate and effective first aid on an individual who collapsed and was unconscious in a local restaurant.