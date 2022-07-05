Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’
Application of the Schengen Borders Code at Spain’s frontier with Gibraltar “is ultimately a matter for Spain,” the UK Minister for Europe and North America, James Cleverly, told the House of Commons this week. Mr Cleverly was responding after Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell asked what steps he was taking to help people with Gibraltar blue...
