Commonwealth essay winners receive awards

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia presented awards to the four students who won the Commonwealth essay competition organised by the Government.

The title of the essay competition was ‘Why is the Commonwealth important to Gibraltar?’ with participants asked to make a 500-word contribution.

The essays touched on areas such as trade, finance, sport, common values, traditions and history.

Self-determination and the impact of Brexit were also covered.

Noah Trinidad of Notre Dame School won the lower primary category, with Luca Trinidad of St Anne’s winning the upper primary category.

Krishaa Lakhiani of Bayside School won the secondary category, with Karim Acolina of the University of Gibraltar winning the university category.

There are 1.5 billion people aged between 15 and 29 who live in Commonwealth countries, with more than 60% of the Commonwealth population being under the age of 30.

“The Government has been keen to create awareness of the Commonwealth among young people in Gibraltar, and has sent delegates to the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and the Commonwealth Youth Forum,” a statement from the Government said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who has responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, met with all the winners and discussed their essays with them.

The essays were judged by the young people of the Commonwealth Youth Association.