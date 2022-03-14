Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Commonwealth Youth Association launched on the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2022

A Commonwealth Youth Association has been launched in Gibraltar with the aim of becoming a platform to empower, engage and provide a collective voice for our youth in respect of Commonwealth matters, the Gibraltar Government said.

“Young people have a proven ability to lead change and spark innovation,” the Government spokesman said.

“As with the rest of us, our youth have had to deal with the consequences of Brexit and Covid-19 which has particularly hit them at a time when they are meant to be developing socially, seeking opportunities and creating an impact.”

“The opportunities that existed as a result of EU membership have come to an end, so it is important to place a focus on what the Commonwealth family have to offer.”

“Often our youth come out from education with great excitement with great ideas, eager to give back to the community and to develop as an individual.”

“It is important to harness that energy and use it productively for the wider benefit of Gibraltar as a whole.”

The Commonwealth Youth Association follows the participation of young people from Gibraltar in meetings of the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and the Commonwealth Youth Forum over recent years.

That involvement has sparked the interest of those delegates, and of others, in creating a movement in Gibraltar through which they can take such engagement forward, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

There are 2.6 billion people in the Commonwealth, some 60% of whom are under the age of 30.

“It is therefore with excitement and enthusiasm that the Commonwealth Youth Association sets out to tackle these issues by seeking to create an apolitical platform for youth engagement with our community,” the Government spokesman said.

“One in which we can empower and give our youth a collective voice, in the context of the Commonwealth, whilst promoting personal development through a hands-on, solutions-focused approach, it added.”

“Over the next few weeks, with our initial core of talented young individuals, [they] will be embarking on a consultation process in which they seek to engage with as many stakeholders as possible ranging from young people, schools, youth organisations, associations, businesses and, more generally, anyone who would like to support their efforts.”

The Association will also seek to establish a programme of engagement and collaboration with existing Commonwealth Youth Associations across the globe.

“Work has already begun with a training programme for current and prospective National Youth Delegates (NYD) to prepare them to represent Gibraltar on the Commonwealth stage in what is a perfect example of how our youth can excel at the very highest level,” the Government spokesman said.

“The success of the GCYA is wholly dependent on the response and support which we receive from our community.”

The Association will make use of the premises of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) and calls on young people who may be interested to contact Jared Peralta, Aaron Santos and Adriana Lopez on gcyahq@gmail.com.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

MoD edges closer to decision on reactivating King’s Lines fuel depot

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Lorry strike sparks petrol panic, but Govt anticipates no disruption to fuel supply

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar marks ‘particularly special’ Commonwealth Day in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year

14th March 2022

Local News
In post-Covid times, online bullying is ‘exacerbated and inescapable’

14th March 2022

Local News
A Lifetime in Architecture’ exhibition celebrating the work of Natalio Langdon

14th March 2022

Local News
Lorry strike sparks petrol panic, but Govt anticipates no disruption to fuel supply

11th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022