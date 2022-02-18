Community Care campaigners march on No.6 Convent Place again
Campaigners marched from Casemates to No.6 Convent Place on Thursday evening in support of the Community Care Action Group on the second anniversary since changes were made to the community officer payment scheme. The Royal Gibraltar Police estimated that about 150 people joined in the demonstration, where protestors were heard chanting “no more shame” and...
