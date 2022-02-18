Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Feb, 2022

Community Care campaigners march on No.6 Convent Place again

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
18th February 2022

Campaigners marched from Casemates to No.6 Convent Place on Thursday evening in support of the Community Care Action Group on the second anniversary since changes were made to the community officer payment scheme. The Royal Gibraltar Police estimated that about 150 people joined in the demonstration, where protestors were heard chanting “no more shame” and...

