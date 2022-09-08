Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Community effort to clean beaches from oil spill

Pics by The Nautilus Project and the ESG

By Eyleen Gomez
8th September 2022

As the professionals work hard at sea to contain and pump out the oil spill from OS35 locals took to Sandy Bay last weekend to do their bit for the environment.

Teams from NGOs such as the Environmental Safety Group and The Nautilus Project and made a combined effort to clean up any oils that reached the rocks and beach at Sandy Bay.

They were also joined at times by people from the Department of Environment and GJBS, and Oil Spill Response Ltd coordinated and briefed the group on the task.

The ESG told the Chronicle it was “a great effort by all volunteers in assisting authorities in the removal of oil contaminated material from different areas in Sandy Bay.”

“Evidence of black tar splattering on coastal rocks was upsetting to see.”

“The oil stuck to layers of sand and seaweed which made its removal very challenging.”

“Further spill prevention is key here and hope news of improved containment of remaining fuels, as these are removed from the vessel, continues apace, safely and cleanly and ends asap.”

Speaking to the Chronicle, The Nautilus Project said the three-hour operation resulted in the successful cleaning of the two ends of Sandy Bay’s beach.

“Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time, but they sure do have the heart,” they said.

“It was inspiring to see some of our youth mentors hard at work.”

“Meanwhile out other youth teams have been monitoring the coastal regions.”

“We’re strongest when we unite for the good of our environment. Many hands make light work.”

Most Read

Local News

Hull 'crumpled' and crew evacuated from cargo ship OS 35

Wed 31st Aug, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Local News

Admiralty Marshal accepts bid for Axioma, pending due diligence

Wed 7th Sep, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Time to lend support, not raise unqualified questions

Sat 3rd Sep, 2022

Brexit

CM says treaty talks ‘on final stretch’ as negotiators prepare for London round

Sun 4th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GADS marks World Alzheimer’s Month

7th September 2022

Features
‘Ablaze’ wins Cardboard Boat Race senior category

5th September 2022

Features
‘City Under Siege’ retells tough history of Gibraltar

5th September 2022

Features
‘Where the Magic Is’ by Giselle Green makes for great summer reading

1st September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022