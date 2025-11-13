Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Community gathers for postponed Guy Fawkes celebration

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2025

The Gibraltar Scouts Association and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) recently organised the Guy Fawkes bonfire night.

The night was postponed and held after November 5 due to inclement weather, but this didn’t dampen spirits with a good turn-out some days later.

The bonfire night was held at Little Bay Car Park where there was a competition for the ‘Best Guy’, entertainment and food stalls.

The participation fee for every guy submitted was donated to the GBC Open Day.

The winners were:

