Community gathers for postponed Guy Fawkes celebration
The Gibraltar Scouts Association and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) recently organised the Guy Fawkes bonfire night.
The night was postponed and held after November 5 due to inclement weather, but this didn’t dampen spirits with a good turn-out some days later.
The bonfire night was held at Little Bay Car Park where there was a competition for the ‘Best Guy’, entertainment and food stalls.
The participation fee for every guy submitted was donated to the GBC Open Day.
The winners were: