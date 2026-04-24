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Fri 24th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Community planting days planned for biodiversity celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2026

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society will hold a series of community environmental initiatives in May as part of Earth Day and the United Nations International Day for Biological Diversity 2026.

This year’s theme for the International Day for Biological Diversity is “Acting locally for global impact”.

On Tuesday May 12 and Wednesday May 13, the society will lead a volunteer planting initiative at Nuffield Pool, creating a succulent bed in three large planters.

The project forms part of the wider Eco Festival programme and will involve volunteers, local organisations and businesses.

GHS said the initiative aims to improve the area while promoting sustainable planting suited to Gibraltar’s climate.

The society will also hold a “Plant a Seed Day” on Saturday May 23 at the Piazza and outside Morrisons, with permission granted by the Charity Commission.

Families and members of the public will be invited to plant seeds in pots to take home, learn about biodiversity and take part in hands-on activities promoting greener lifestyles.

A raffle with two hampers will also be held, with proceeds going towards the GHS Hub and Community Gardens project.

GHS said the long-term project aims to create a central green space for education, wellbeing and community engagement in Gibraltar.

Further information is available at www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com.

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