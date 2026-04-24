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Fri 24th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Business groups urge greater clarity and support ahead of treaty implementation 

Archive photo by Stephen Ignacio.

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2026

Gibraltar’s main business organisations have urged the Gibraltar Government to provide clearer written guidance and direct financial support ahead of the provisional implementation of the UK/EU Treaty in July. 

In a joint follow-up to an open letter sent on February 23, 2026, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and a coalition of leading business organisations said the delay to implementation was welcome because it created more time to strengthen support for local firms. 

But they said urgent action was still needed to ensure businesses were properly prepared. 

A central concern raised by the groups was what they described as the “continued lack of clear, comprehensive and accessible” written guidance. 

They said uncertainty around procedures and requirements was making it difficult for businesses to plan, invest and remain compliant.  

The organisations called for timely and structured communication, including detailed guidance on importation processes, EORI and NIF requirements, and transitional arrangements. 

They acknowledged the support measures announced by the Gibraltar Government in March, including tax deductions, business rates relief, recruitment support and a commercial rent moratorium. 

But they said direct financial assistance remained critical, particularly for businesses in the goods-based sector that were already facing significant cost pressures. 

The groups said existing measures might not go far enough to protect business continuity. 

They also asked for greater transparency on projected Transaction Tax revenues, saying this was necessary to assess whether the level of support on offer was proportionate to the expected financial impact on businesses. 

Other concerns raised included the need for clarity on import procedures, freight arrangements and proposed financial guarantees linked to IVA liabilities. 

The organisations also suggested setting up a dedicated Treaty Office to support businesses through the transition. 

The issues are expected to be discussed in more detail at the next meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group on April 24, when business representatives will continue pressing for better information-sharing and targeted financial support. 

The signatories said they remained committed to working with the Gibraltar Government to secure a smooth transition that protects Gibraltar’s economy and business community. 

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