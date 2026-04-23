Bedenham explosion victims to be remembered on 75th anniversary

The Government of Gibraltar will mark the 75th anniversary of the RFA Bedenham explosion with a commemorative event on Monday April 27, 2026.

A memorial service will take place at the Bedenham Memorial on Ordnance Road, Queensway Quay, to honour those who lost their lives in the blast.

On April 27, 1951, the armament carrier RFA Bedenham exploded while docked at Ordnance Wharf, killing 13 people, injuring hundreds more and causing widespread devastation across Gibraltar.

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: "Seventy-five years ago, a terrible tragedy claimed thirteen lives and left a lasting mark on Gibraltar. As we gather to remember those who perished and to acknowledge the bravery of the first responders on that day, we ensure their sacrifice is not forgotten. The RFA Bedenham explosion remains a sombre part of our history, and our thoughts and deep respect are with the victims and their families."