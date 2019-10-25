Company behind Gib wave power project wins UN award
Eco Wave Power, whose system was set up on the Rock in May 2016, has won the prestigious United Nations Global Climate Action Award, under the “Women for Results” category. The company is a female-led wave energy company in Israel and Gibraltar and operates the only grid-connected wave energy array floaters in the world. The Chronicle...
