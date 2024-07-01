Completion dates set for affordable homes

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed a completion date of December 2025 for Chatham Views and Phase 1 of Bob Peliza Mews.

Phase 2 of Bob Peliza Mews is expected to be ready 18 months after Phase 1 is completed.

But, the Government told the Chronicle, this depends on the relocation of AquaGib Ltd’s facility and a large commercial warehouse being achieved by the due date.

Phase 2 of Hassan Centenary Terraces still on track to be completed by May 2025.

A spokesperson for the Government confirmed both Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews are expected to remain within their budgets of £57.4m and £106m, with Hassan Centenary Terraces costing £168.5m.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote to the purchasers of Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews last year acknowledging the long delays, which he said were due to the Covid-19 pandemic.