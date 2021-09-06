Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Concerns raised by former senior GHA doctor ‘cannot be brushed away’, GSD says

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th September 2021

The GSD has again called for an “immediate and independent” investigation into allegations by the former Head of Clinical Governance at the Gibraltar Health Authority that healthcare management in Gibraltar has collapsed, putting patient safety at risk.

In a statement, that party said the issues raised by Professor Derek Burke “cannot be simply brushed away”.

The GSD was reacting after Professor Burke sent a series of emails to former colleagues describing a “toxic environment” at the GHA that was hindering efforts to improve patient safety.

In the emails, he alleged that “a cabal” of individuals was looking after its own interests and holding both the government and Unite the Union “to ransom”, rendering the management structure ineffective.

Professor Burke, whose emails are supported by images and documents including correspondence with officials and ministers, has now initiated legal claims against the GHA in the Employment Tribunal.

The Gibraltar Government has said it will “strenuously” defend those claims but will not comment further given the ongoing legal process.

For its part, in an email to it GHA members and other staff, Unite National Officer Stuart Davies dismissed Professor Burke’s allegations “fantastical” and “baseless”.

But the GSD said the government’s position that the issue was sub judice was “lame” and that the allegations raised by Professor Burke, a seasoned professional with decades of experience in hospital management, will not go away.

The GSD said the proceedings in the Employment Tribunal – “whatever they are” – could not substitute an independent investigation.

The Employment Tribunal, it added, was not the proper place for an investigation into allegations of a clinical nature which may have impacted on patients.

In his role as Head of Clinical Governance, Professor Burke was intimately involved in patient safety.

“The allegations cannot be simply brushed away without providing the public with a serious degree of reassurance as the provision of health services to our community,” the GSD said.

“This issue is too important to lie like this and will be of concern to the public. It needs to be dealt with decisively by an independent investigation.”

Elliott Phillips, the GSD’s Shadow Minister for Health, said the party would continue to press for an investigation into the claims.

“The Opposition will not rest until the allegations are fully and independently investigated,” he said.
“Any delay by the Government in relation to the allegations will not be tolerated by the people of our community.”

“The Opposition will pursue this matter inside and outside parliament.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

St Martin’s School opening delayed, with Stay and Play programme extended

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Features

Mystery artist captures Gibraltar’s landscape

Sun 5th Sep, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cruise passengers enjoy ‘bubble tours’ as operators edge cautiously back to business

6th September 2021

Local News
Rock property supply lags behind demand, driving prices up - Chestertons

6th September 2021

Local News
Unite warns many employers still struggling amid Brexit and Covid uncertainty

6th September 2021

Local News
Fledgling Digital Skills Academy gets support from Cyber Security Challenge UK

6th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021