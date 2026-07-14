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Tue 14th Jul, 2026

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Concordat ‘falls short’, Azopardi says

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2026

The Concordat entered into between the UK and Gibraltar “falls short” of what the Motion passed by Parliament unanimously in March this year called for, the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi has said.

In a press statement the GSD said that if in Government it would enter into discussions with the UK Government to seek to improve its terms shortly after taking office.

The GSD said that Parliament had requested the entry of a Concordat that would ensure that powers exercised by the UK under the Treaty carried the consent of the Government of Gibraltar.

“It is clear that any issue agreed under the Treaty framework will affect Gibraltar and as such the Gibraltar Government should always be involved in all discussions,” Mr Azopardi said.

“Additionally, it is of fundamental importance that any decision affecting Gibraltar must carry the consent of its Government and the people of Gibraltar.”

The statement added that earlier this month the Chief Minister indicated that there would be “no circumstances” in which decisions could be taken under the Treaty by the UK without its consent.

However, the party said, Concordat entered into in Brussels sets out provisions by which the UK could, in “exceptional circumstances”, depart from the Gibraltar view.

The party also said that the involvement of the Gibraltar Government is circumscribed to some issues and not all matters that may arise under the implementation of the Treaty which will affect Gibraltar.

“While the letter of Minister of State, Stephen Doughty, goes some way to allaying concerns that had already been expressed by the Opposition in respect of this draft version of the Concordat (shown to us last week) it does not adequately resolve these,” Mr Azopardi said.

“This is regrettable and means the Concordat, as it stands, falls short.”

“In Government the GSD would seek to agree amendments to the Concordat which more closely reflects the principles in the Doughty letter as well as a more modern non-colonial relationship with the UK.”

“Clearer commitments should be given in the UK-Gibraltar bilateral arrangements.”

“It would be unacceptable for decisions affecting Gibraltar not to have the consent of the Government or the people of Gibraltar."

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