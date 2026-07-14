Treaty signing ‘welcome end’ to decade of negotiations, Azopardi says

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi has called the signing of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar a “milestone and the welcome end” to a decade of negotiations after the

Brexit referendum.

The treaty was signed in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon and was applied provisionally as from midnight, prior to ratification under the differing processes by the UK and EU Parliaments.

Mr Azopardi said there is no doubt that this signing has the potential of opening a significant new period for Gibraltar.

“With it comes hope as well as fears and expectations which many have been expressing to us,” he said.

“While it will change the way things are done economically as well as in terms of citizen’s rights we need to ensure it does not undermine our identity or ability to determine our future.”

“Despite the misgivings that arise as to lack of certainty, jurisdiction, security or trade it is now up to all of us to try to make this Treaty work for Gibraltar and its people.”

Mr Azopardi added the opening of the new chapter brings many challenges as well as opportunities.

“A future GSD Government will invest in infrastructure, resources, our product and services to maximise the opportunities and navigate the challenges which undoubtedly lie ahead,” he said.

“We will ensure that Gibraltar can meet those challenges that will affect many businesses or people on the ground.”

“As necessary that should include targeted assistance for those who will be negatively affected by Treaty provisions as well as a careful consideration of rules that could enhance or protect our economy or the rights of people.”

“All this must be done within the confines of a Treaty that will affect our governance and day to day lives.”