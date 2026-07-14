Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Treaty signing ‘welcome end’ to decade of negotiations, Azopardi says

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2026

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi has called the signing of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar a “milestone and the welcome end” to a decade of negotiations after the
Brexit referendum.

The treaty was signed in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon and was applied provisionally as from midnight, prior to ratification under the differing processes by the UK and EU Parliaments.

Mr Azopardi said there is no doubt that this signing has the potential of opening a significant new period for Gibraltar.

“With it comes hope as well as fears and expectations which many have been expressing to us,” he said.

“While it will change the way things are done economically as well as in terms of citizen’s rights we need to ensure it does not undermine our identity or ability to determine our future.”

“Despite the misgivings that arise as to lack of certainty, jurisdiction, security or trade it is now up to all of us to try to make this Treaty work for Gibraltar and its people.”

Mr Azopardi added the opening of the new chapter brings many challenges as well as opportunities.

“A future GSD Government will invest in infrastructure, resources, our product and services to maximise the opportunities and navigate the challenges which undoubtedly lie ahead,” he said.

“We will ensure that Gibraltar can meet those challenges that will affect many businesses or people on the ground.”

“As necessary that should include targeted assistance for those who will be negatively affected by Treaty provisions as well as a careful consideration of rules that could enhance or protect our economy or the rights of people.”

“All this must be done within the confines of a Treaty that will affect our governance and day to day lives.”

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty to be signed today in Brussels, with border immigration controls lifted at midnight tonight

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New European air routes targeted as Gibraltar prepares for post-treaty tourism growth

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Brexit

Treaty signed in Brussels

Tue 14th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Concordat ‘falls short’, Azopardi says

14th July 2026

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar and Mitie complete joint oil spill response training

14th July 2026

Local News
New residency regulations set out post-treaty framework

14th July 2026

Local News
New European air routes targeted as Gibraltar prepares for post-treaty tourism growth

14th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026