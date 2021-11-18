Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Confusion as fifth think double-jabbed Covid contacts should ‘do nothing’

Pic by Kirsty O'Connor

By Press Association
18th November 2021

By Aine Fox, PA

A fifth of double-jabbed people think a fully vaccinated person who comes into contact with someone who has Covid-19 should do nothing and carry on as usual, according to a survey.

Since the rules in England changed in mid-August, people who have had both doses of a vaccine no longer have to self-isolate if they are in contact with a positive case.

But Government guidance states that they are advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible.

Almost a third (29%) of respondents to a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said they were either “not at all”, “slightly”, or “somewhat” confident in their understanding of the rules.

Of the fifth who thought double-jabbed contacts should do nothing and carry on as normal, the ONS said that belief was statistically significantly higher among people aged 55 and over, compared with those aged 35 to 54.

The survey, published on Thursday, is the first by the ONS looking specifically at the behaviour and attitudes of fully vaccinated people who are identified as contacts of someone with the virus.

A majority – 84% – of respondents said that double-vaccinated contacts should take a PCR test.

The ONS acknowledged the relatively small overall sample size of 1,100 people. It also noted that respondents were able to select more than one option for their answers so totals do not always add to 100%.

When it came to their own behaviour, the majority (94%) of respondents said they would request a test to confirm whether they have coronavirus if they developed symptoms.

Despite no longer having to isolate, 44% said they would remain at home for 10 days if they had symptoms.

Indicating many people still have a cautious approach, almost two thirds – 63% – of respondents reported taking extra measures, beyond Government guidelines and recommendations. The vast majority (95%) said they agreed that coronavirus poses a risk to society.

Of those who reported taking a Covid-19 test after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace or via the app, 13% said they had a positive result.

Of the double jabbed, 82% said they did not develop symptoms, compared to 96% of those who have had a top-up booster dose.

People in England were surveyed by telephone between October 25 and 30.

