Construction boom will need careful management as pressure on infrastructure mounts
Gibraltar is constantly changing and the change can be seen from as far away as the castle in Castellar as high-rise developments such as Hassan Centenary Terraces dominate the sky line. Many different factors are driving these changes and the Chronicle sat down with architect Jonas Stahl from Arc Design to get his perspective of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here