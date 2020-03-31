Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Construction boss says private sector must continue working

By Stephen Ignacio
31st March 2020

With Gibraltar now entering its second week of lockdown, Peter Cabezutto, director of Koala Construction, called on the private sector to keep supporting the economy financially.

Speaking to the Gibraltar Chronicle on the current situation faced by private companies, especially in the construction sector, he said: “It’s crazy trying to adapt to this incredible situation that we are living through.”

“It’s important to keep people working from home so we can keep Gibraltar’s economy going.”

“We need to do this at the same time as keeping all workers safe and stopping the spread.”

Mr Cabezutto, who has several sites across Gibraltar most of which are now closed due to the lockdown, explained some the measures put in by his own business.

“We now only have workers who are living in Gibraltar at the actual construction sites which are still open, as not all our sites are open,” he said.

“So we have none of our workers crossing the frontier.”

“Government are at the forefront of this and I believe they are doing a great job and keeping control of this.”

“The private sector has to continue working to help the economy financially.”

“It’s the circle that keeps as all going.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

A ‘message of hope’ as octogenarian recovers from Covid-19

Sun 29th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A dog’s life in lockdown

31st March 2020

Local News
No proof of risk to pregnant mothers, GHA says

31st March 2020

Local News
Lockdowns alone will not work, warns WHO

31st March 2020

Local News
Call to dedicate ‘Llevame donde naci’ to composer’s granddaughter who turns 90 tomorrow

31st March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020