Construction boss says private sector must continue working

With Gibraltar now entering its second week of lockdown, Peter Cabezutto, director of Koala Construction, called on the private sector to keep supporting the economy financially.

Speaking to the Gibraltar Chronicle on the current situation faced by private companies, especially in the construction sector, he said: “It’s crazy trying to adapt to this incredible situation that we are living through.”

“It’s important to keep people working from home so we can keep Gibraltar’s economy going.”

“We need to do this at the same time as keeping all workers safe and stopping the spread.”

Mr Cabezutto, who has several sites across Gibraltar most of which are now closed due to the lockdown, explained some the measures put in by his own business.

“We now only have workers who are living in Gibraltar at the actual construction sites which are still open, as not all our sites are open,” he said.

“So we have none of our workers crossing the frontier.”

“Government are at the forefront of this and I believe they are doing a great job and keeping control of this.”

“The private sector has to continue working to help the economy financially.”

“It’s the circle that keeps as all going.”

