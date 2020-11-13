Constructive dialogue as Governor visits Port Authority

The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel had a constructive dialogue with the Minister for the Port during a visit to Gibraltar Port Authority offices on Windmill Hill Road.

The Governor was greeted by Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port and was given a tour of the facilities, where he was briefed on the work of the Port Authority.

He then visited the facilities at the Western Arm of the Port of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal and was greeted by the Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani.

“His Excellency is very enthusiastic and supportive of the tasks carried out in all the aspects of my ministerial portfolio,” Mr Daryanani said.

“It was a pleasure to show His Excellency the work being carried out by the Gibraltar Port Authority.”

“We discussed at length the importance of the port to our economy and the success of Gibraltar as a major port of call for cruise ships in the Western Mediterranean. I found His Excellency to be very passionate on these subjects and we had very constructive dialogue.”