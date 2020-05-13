Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th May, 2020

Consular Corps donates £1,000 to St John

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2020

Members of the Consular Corps of Gibraltar have donated £1,000 to St John Association Gibraltar.

A spokesman for the corps explained that they had been impressed by the selfless and dedicated service of the volunteers who have been delivering meals and fruit packs to the vulnerable within our community.

St John have also utilised their ambulances to transfer the elderly to and from St Bernard’s Hospital to the Care Home Facilities thereby relieving GHA frontline workers to focus on their critical Covid-19 work.

St John Gibraltar Chairman, Franco Cassar, said: “I am so proud of our volunteers who, whilst waiting to be deployed alongside the GHA, found ways of supporting the community and ensuring the vulnerable in our society have a friendly face to assist them with their daily needs.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the Consular Corp who have so kindly recognised our volunteers by helping with this kind donation.”

