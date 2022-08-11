Contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022

Some 10 contestants have signed up for this year’s Mrs Gibraltar Classic pageant. The pageant organised by Ideal Productions is exclusively for women over the age of 50.

Adelaide Baglietto

52 years old

Volunteer Charity Worker

Married for 34 years

Mother of 2 sons

Her hobbies are walking, yoga, spending time in nature, traveling to attend retreats and workshops on mindfulness and growth, reading and charity work.

Her idea of a perfect day would be spending time in nature with her family and dogs at the beach, river, countryside or mountains.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 to live a totally different and challenging experience, meet new people and above all have lots of fun along the journey.

Angela Martine Traverso

51 years old

Capricorn

Teaching Assistance

Married for 5 years

Mother of 4 children

Her hobbies are running, squad training, photography, netball and voluntary work.

Her idea of a perfect day would be a day spent with her family, at the beach or a lovely evening meal in her favourite restaurant.

She decided to sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic because she wanted to experience something totally outside of her comfort zone. To be able to look back and be proud of herself for taking part, and to show her daughter that you can do anything that you set your heart and mind to and most of all to enjoy every aspect of the whole experience.

Leanne Beresford

50 years old (In August 2022)

Virgo

Head of Personal Pensions

Married for 11 years

Mother to 1 son.

Her hobbies involve running and Rugby Union supporter.

Her idea of a perfect day would be seeing her son happy as she loves to see him happy, and spending time with her family doing lots of fun activities.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because she turns 50 this year, and it’s a year to do things she wouldn’t ordinarily do. She saw the advert/promo and thought ‘why not’, "I may be the outsider and feel a little like Miss (Mrs) Congeniality, as a typical English Rose."

Michelle Manning

53 years old

Aquarius

Dog Boarding Kennels

Engaged for 2 years

Mother of 3 Children and Grandmother to 2 Granddaughters

Her hobbies are skydiving, rehoming unwanted abandoned dogs, charity work and beauty makeovers.

Her idea of a perfect day would be relaxing by the pool all day.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 as she works with animals all day every day and she doesn't often have the time to dress up or to feel glamorous. She does love her job, but wearing trainers and running around after dogs all day every day she said can take away all femininity she once had the pleasure to feel.

Apart from this, she wants to show that no matter what a womens choice of career is, she must always take the time for herself, to feel empowered enough to reconnect with her inner and outer beauty and to never lose sight of what makes you smile. She said, no matter the day-to-day obligations we face each day, we must not forget to have fun and do it with a smile. Not to forget......Her 16 year old granddaughter Skye Sofia who pleaded with her to enter. With her eyes filled with excitement, she could not refuse, she would feel forever guilty if she refused her.

Sharon Marina Davies

50 years old

Sagittarius

Lunch supervisor and Barmaid

Married for 18 years

Mother to 3 children

Her hobbies involve swimming, tennis, reading and shopping.

Her idea of a perfect day would be spending time with her family and friends having fun.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because she feels this is her time to enjoy something for herself now that her children are grown up. Also, to improve her confidence with this experience.

Rossanna McGillivray

62 years old

Scorpio

Retired

Married for 35 years

Mother to 1 son

Her hobbies involve dancing, swimming and reading.

Her idea of a perfect day would be spending time with her family, traveling and making new memories with them.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because although it has always been something that has caught her attention from a very young age, she has never had the confidence to do it. Now that she is turning 63 years old in October, she thought it’s time to step out of her comfort zone and go for it! So, she is in for the full experience.

Susan Poggio

55 years old

Virgo

Financial Advisor

Widow

Mother to 2 children

Her hobbies involve going out with friends, socialising with others persons, making new friends and above all loves to live every moment to the fullest.

Her idea of a perfect day would be a very chilled and peaceful day with basically nothing to worry about, go shopping which is something that she loves to do and finds very relaxing and above all seeing her family and friends happy.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because apart from thinking about it for the past few weeks, this has always been something she had to do but never had the opportunity to. So after receiving great support from her family and friends, she thought to herself, "you know what they are right, it’s now my moment, time to get pampered, make new memories and dedicate it to myself."

Neha Rupani

59

Scorpio

Part time

Married for 34 years

Mother to 2 children

Her hobbies involve crochet, which is something that she loves, embroidery, studying herbs / ayurveda, gardening and enjoys singing and dancing.

Her idea of a perfect day would be a relaxing day going to the park or the beach.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 as she is turning 60 years old in October, so she thought to herself why not! "If I don’t do this now, who knows what life itself may bring us around, and I really don’t want to look back and regret why I didn't sign up when I had the opportunity to do so. So here I am!"

Isabella Theresa Edge

71 years old

Leo

Retired Stewardess

Married for 49 years

Mother of 2 children & Grandmother of 4 grandchildren

Her hobbies involve travelling the world as much as she can, especially on cruises. She loves reading books and most of all family quality time.

Her idea of a perfect day would be, preparing herself to go out with family and friends. Getting her makeup and hair ready, getting dressed and feeling good to enjoy an amazing day at her favourite place or restaurant.

Conchi Bird

55 years old

Virgo

Supervisor

Married for 26 years

Mother of 2 children

Her hobbies involve travelling, going for walks, reading and swimming.

Her idea of a perfect day would be enjoying a lovely day at the beach and then going for some tapas with her family.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because it’s an exciting new experience, a fantastic way to challenge herself and a great opportunity to meet new people.

She also feels once a women reaches a certain age it’s very important to have forums and groups like this to remind them that they are still full of life and help show others that we are here to empower and encourage each other.

Her daughter and her mother, who is 91, have also encouraged her to enter so she thought why not?