Contract tracing app available for download

The Gibraltar Government has urged the community to download its recently completed contact tracing App “BEAT Covid Gibraltar”.

The app is available for download on the Apple App Store. The Google version will be available as from early next week.

According to the Government, contact tracing is an important part of the public health response to the COVID-19 virus.

It added that this app will provide valuable support to this essential work in fighting the virus.

“The goal is to as quickly as possible, reduce the further transmission of the COVID-19 virus by informing App users that they have been close to a person who has tested positive.”

“The Beat Covid Gibraltar app is completely anonymous. No personal data will be logged or shared with anyone at any time,” the Government said.

It explained that the app does not track location data, personal information or details about symptoms or identity.

The app uses bluetooth technology to track other phones you come into contact with. Anyone who has come into close contact with someone that has tested positive for the virus will be notified.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The Beat Covid Gibraltar App helps you protect yourself and others in our community. We encourage everyone to please download the App. This will be a very strong weapon in Gibraltar’s fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It will help us reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately save lives.”

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “The app is designed with your privacy in mind. This means that the App will not process any location data or any other information about you or your contacts. In our fight against this virus, it is essential that people support our efforts by downloading the App.”

“The more people that download the App, the more effective it will be.”