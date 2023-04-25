Contractor damages cable and plunges Gib into darkness

A contractor damaged one of the Rock’s high voltage cables on the ex-MOD network on Monday, causing a Gibraltar-wide blackout that lasted for nearly two hours.

On Monday morning at approximately 11:23 electricity was lost to homes and businesses across the Rock.

“Upon conducting our investigations, it was established that a private contractor whilst carrying out works in the South district, damaged one of our high voltage cables on the ex-MOD network,” GibElec said in a statement after power was restored.

GibElec staff were able to commence restoring power after isolating the affected cable at around 12:04pm.

According to the company, all power was restored by 1:12pm.