Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Contractor damages cable and plunges Gib into darkness

A damaged high voltage cable triggered a Rock-wide power cut that left businesses and homes alike in the dark for the best part of two hours on Monday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th April 2023

A contractor damaged one of the Rock’s high voltage cables on the ex-MOD network on Monday, causing a Gibraltar-wide blackout that lasted for nearly two hours.

On Monday morning at approximately 11:23 electricity was lost to homes and businesses across the Rock.

“Upon conducting our investigations, it was established that a private contractor whilst carrying out works in the South district, damaged one of our high voltage cables on the ex-MOD network,” GibElec said in a statement after power was restored.

GibElec staff were able to commence restoring power after isolating the affected cable at around 12:04pm.

According to the company, all power was restored by 1:12pm.

