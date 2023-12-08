Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Convent Christmas Fair raises over £8,000 for three charities

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2023

The Convent Christmas Fair held last week raised over £8,000 on behalf of three local charities, including the Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired, the Society of St Vincent de Paul, and St Theresa’s Kitchen.

The funds will be distributed equally between the charities before Christmas.

“The Governor would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all involved: the stall holders, volunteers, school children with their amazing singing and dancing, Bassadone Motors for the superb main raffle prize of motorbike, and of course all of the visitors to the Convent who made the day so special,” The Convent said in a statement.

“Thank you so much, and the Convent Team would like to wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

Most Read

Local News

EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Formal treaty round set for next week as negotiation enters ‘final stages’

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar ‘saluted’ as example to follow as UK puts focus on anti-corruption transparency measures

Fri 8th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar ‘saluted’ as example to follow as UK puts focus on anti-corruption transparency measures

8th December 2023

Local News
Prizes awarded at Christmas Flower Show

8th December 2023

Local News
GSLP Youth to sample young people’s views on lowering voting age to 16

8th December 2023

Local News
Public and personal safety training for RGP recruits

8th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023