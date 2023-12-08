Convent Christmas Fair raises over £8,000 for three charities

The Convent Christmas Fair held last week raised over £8,000 on behalf of three local charities, including the Gibraltar Society for the Visually Impaired, the Society of St Vincent de Paul, and St Theresa’s Kitchen.

The funds will be distributed equally between the charities before Christmas.

“The Governor would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all involved: the stall holders, volunteers, school children with their amazing singing and dancing, Bassadone Motors for the superb main raffle prize of motorbike, and of course all of the visitors to the Convent who made the day so special,” The Convent said in a statement.

“Thank you so much, and the Convent Team would like to wish you all a very happy Christmas.”