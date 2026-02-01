Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Convincing start for Europa HC league campaign

By Stephen Ignacio
1st February 2026

Europa Women’s HC made another convincing start to their league campaign on Saturday.

Just a week after securing the Women’s Senior Hockey Cup against Bavaria Hawks, Europa took on Titans in the first of their league fixtures. What they later described as a “shaky start” eventually turned into a free-flowing display of goals.

Braces from Gourley and Panayiotou, along with strikes from De Torres and Langtry, secured a 6–0 scoreline and the first full points of the season.

Following their cup win last weekend, Europa continue as favourites to retain the title, with attention also turning to preparations for their upcoming EuroHockey campaign. Although the scoreline does not reflect it, both Titans and Bavaria Hawks are expected to provide stiff opposition, with the women’s hockey division continuing to demonstrate its competitiveness and collective hunger for success among all three teams.

Image courtesy Europa Women’s HC / Neil Wilson

