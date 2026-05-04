Two-time MVP Lee Whitwell set for MLP Champions Series return

Lee Whitwell has been confirmed as one of the latest players to join the MLP Champions Series for the upcoming season.

Widely regarded as one of the top senior professionals in the sport, Whitwell arrives with an impressive résumé. A two-time MLP Most Valuable Player, having claimed the award in 2021 and 2022, she has built a strong reputation not only through her success on court, but also through her presence within the game—combining competitiveness with a strong connection to fans.

Off the court, Whitwell continues to play a significant role in the development of pickleball. She currently serves as the APP Next National Team Coach, where she works closely with emerging talent, helping to shape the next generation of players.

She is also co-founder of Game ChangeHer Events, alongside her partner Angela Farmer. The initiative focuses on supporting and promoting women in the sport, while also encouraging growth and engagement within the wider recreational pickleball community.

Whitwell’s addition to the MLP Champions Series is seen as a major boost, bringing both experience and influence to the competition as it continues to expand. Her impact, however, extends beyond results, with a focus on community building, player development, and the continued growth of the sport.