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Mon 4th May, 2026

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Sports

Third Track and Field Meet and Half Marathon this week

By Stephen Ignacio
4th May 2026

The third of the 2026 track and field meets takes place this Wednesday evening at the Lathbury Sports Complex, starting at 6pm.
The meet will feature the shot put, high jump and 3000m, as athletes look to achieve qualifying standards for international events.
This weekend will also see the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association host its annual International Half Marathon.
The race, which starts at Campion Park this Sunday, May 10, will see local runners joined by international competitors, adding to the competitiveness of the event.
An earlier-than-usual start time of 8:30am aims to once again provide runners with the opportunity to enjoy Gibraltar’s sunny climate, but without the direct midday sunlight that would add an extra challenge.
Having opted to change start times some years ago, the decision has proven successful, with the route allowing for more shade and limiting the impact of the midday heat. The race is timed to finish before the sun rises fully over the city centre.
With cash prizes for winners, this has also proven to be an additional incentive for runners.
The route will see runners head along Line Wall Road towards Lover’s Lane and onto Rosia Road via Trafalgar Interchange, before turning back at Rosia Plaza.
Runners will then return along Rosia Road before heading into Queensway and onto Glacis Road, before turning back towards Line Wall Road.
There will be four loops in total, with changes to the turnings at the 100 Ton Gun for loops two and three, and a shorter final loop taking runners through Line Wall Road, down Ragged Staff Road and along Queensway before returning to Campion Park.
A further incentive has been offered, with the first male runner to finish under 1 hour 10 minutes and the first female runner under 1 hour 22 minutes receiving an additional £50 cash prize.

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