Local Riders Deliver Strong Performances at Sherry Bike Race

Gibraltar riders produced an impressive set of results over the weekend at the Sherry Bike Race, competing across both the Half Marathon and Marathon disciplines, as well as the Gravel category.

In the Half Marathon, Giles Cerisola led the way with an outstanding performance, securing 1st place in the General Classification while also taking top honours in the Masters 30 category. Derek Barbara followed with a strong ride to finish 3rd overall and 1st in Masters 50. Alex Lopez claimed 7th overall and 3rd in Masters 40, while Charles Linares and Jason Llambias finished 20th and 23rd overall respectively, both placing well within the Masters 50 category. John Charles Camilleri rounded off the Half Marathon results for Gibraltar, finishing 111th overall and 32nd in Masters 40.

In the Half Marathon Gravel category, Charlotte McMath delivered an excellent performance, finishing 7th overall and securing 1st place as the leading female rider.

In the Marathon discipline, Nicky Macedo represented Gibraltar strongly, finishing 57th overall and achieving 2nd place in the Female Masters 40 category and overall female category.

With excellent weather conditions and a compact, fast terrain, the race proved to be high-paced from the very start. The demanding speed of the course was reflected in the winning Half Marathon time, which saw an average of 29.5 km/h, crossing the line in just over an hour and a half.

Reflecting on the race, the overall winner of the Men’s Half Marathon highlighted the intensity of the event, noting how the fast terrain and strong competition made for a relentless effort throughout.

Overall, it was a highly successful weekend for Gibraltar’s riders, with strong performances across multiple categories. The growing number of local participants competing abroad continues to reflect the increasing interest and development of mountain biking within the community.

