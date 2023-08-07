‘Cool city’ becomes a priority as temperature rises
Record temperatures in July have focused attention on ways to keep Gibraltar cool, a challenge faced by cities around the world and highlighted by the UN’s Cool Coalition, an initiative launched last year against the backdrop of climate change. The Gibraltar Met Office last month recorded the hottest July in record on average, beating previous...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here