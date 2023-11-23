Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

COP assists inspection of British Virgin Islands’ law enforcement agencies

Archive image of police Commissioner Richard Ullger. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2023

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, has just returned to Gibraltar after assisting with a two-week long inspection of the British Virgin Island’s law enforcement agencies.

The comprehensive review by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) looked at a number of matters including the structure, resources, funding, conduct and standards of the Royal Virgin Islands’ Police Force (RVIPF), HM Customs, Immigration and the Prison Service.

A follow up two-week inspection is planned for next month.

Mr Ullger was seconded to HMICFRS for this inspection after he led the RGP, together with his Command Team, into a very successful implementation phase of recommendations for the RGP in 2020 and 2022, a spokesperson for the RGP said.

Mr Ullger, commenting on the inspection in the British Virgin Islands, said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to support HMICFRS in this important fieldwork, but also for the opportunity to showcase good examples implemented by the RGP after our inspection by HMICFRS.”

