COP assists inspection of British Virgin Islands’ law enforcement agencies

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, has just returned to Gibraltar after assisting with a two-week long inspection of the British Virgin Island’s law enforcement agencies.

The comprehensive review by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) looked at a number of matters including the structure, resources, funding, conduct and standards of the Royal Virgin Islands’ Police Force (RVIPF), HM Customs, Immigration and the Prison Service.

A follow up two-week inspection is planned for next month.

Mr Ullger was seconded to HMICFRS for this inspection after he led the RGP, together with his Command Team, into a very successful implementation phase of recommendations for the RGP in 2020 and 2022, a spokesperson for the RGP said.

Mr Ullger, commenting on the inspection in the British Virgin Islands, said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to support HMICFRS in this important fieldwork, but also for the opportunity to showcase good examples implemented by the RGP after our inspection by HMICFRS.”